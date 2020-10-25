Patricia Smith

 Skip to main content
SMITH, Patricia Ann

88, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on September 27, 2020. She is survived by Helen Stout, David Stout and Peg Lavergne. Patricia worked for R. E. Darling. She was involved with the American Legion Post 7 Auxiliary and a member of 22nd Street Baptist Church. Visitation will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service to start at 2:00 p.m. at FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.

