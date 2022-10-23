 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patricia Smith

89, of Tucson, Arizona died on October 16, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved granddaughter, Kara Belknap. She traveled the world with her devoted husband of 67 years, Gerry Smith. She is survived by her husband and her children, Peggy (Kim), Paul (Beth), Sue (Don), Linda (Mark), and many adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dearly loved by many, she will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Fellowship Square. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.

