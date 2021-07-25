 Skip to main content
Patricia Strawn

Patricia Strawn

STRAWN, Patricia Turner

Funeral Services for Patricia Turner Strawn, will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 602 N. Wilmot Road, Tucson, Arizona 85711. Seating is limited to 100 people and masks are not required but recommended for those not vaccinated. Burial services will be held immediately after for immediate family only. A reception will be held in (and around) the Parish Hall following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Peppi's House - TMC Hospice, 5301 E. Grant Road, Tucson, Arizona 85712 or online at https://www.tmcaz.com/medical-programs/hospice/donate-to-tmc-hospice.

