Patricia Sweeney

She was born November 23, 1926 in Buffalo, NY, to Clyde Everett Maxwell, Jr and Isabella Peterson Maxwell, and died December 14, 2020. Patricia attended prep school Buffalo Seminary class of '44, Pine Manor College, and U of Buffalo. She had lifelong friends from the Buffalo and Abino Hills, Ontario, Canada areas. In 1950 she married Hartwell Sweeney of Portsmouth, VA. They raised five children in the Rochester, Chicago, and Southern CA areas. Patricia volunteered with the Republican Party and the Episcopal church. In 1983 Hartwell and Patricia retired to Tucson. They will be interred in Buffalo, NY. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Hartwell and grandsons, Samuel Zawada and Taylor Baldwin. She is survived by children, Geoff, Ann (Bob) Zawada, Elizabeth, Cathy Baldwin, Julia (Thomas) Foster; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Patricia was loved by her family and will be missed.

