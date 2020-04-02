Patricia Tirko

TIRKO, Patricia Susan (Ray)
passed away suddenly from natural causes at home on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Patty was born on December 3, 1942 in Portage, Pennsylvania and lived the first 35 years of her life in Cambria County. She attended Beaverdale-Wilmore High School. In 1977, Patty and her family moved to Tucson, Arizona. While in Tucson, she worked for the Tucson Unified School District. Although she loved the sunshine in Tucson, she returned to live with family in Pennsylvania in 2010, residing in State College until her death. She was a lifelong Protestant and enjoyed the social aspects of the churches that she attended. Patty loved family, friends and chocolate, not necessarily in that order.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Gladys Ray. She was born into a large family. She is survived by siblings, Bill, Gordon, Sam, Gary and Shirley and preceded in death by siblings, Judy, Dwayne and Dwight. Patty was married to William Charles Tirko for 35 years until his death in 1995. Together they had four children: sons, Brian, Kevin, Douglas and a daughter, Tina, who preceded Patty in death. Patty also had five granddaughters, Natasha, Jessica, Christina, Cora and Lucy and a great-grandson, Calvin. In recent years, Patty became very fond of her great-nephews, Hunter and Ryder.
Partly due to the global pandemic, there will be no services at this time. Patty had requested a simple cremation and a small family ceremony will be held at a future date.
Arrangements are under the care of KOCH FUNERAL HOME, State College, PA.
