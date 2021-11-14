Patricia Twentier

Patricia was born September 27, 1946, to Aurthur and Virginia Barleycorn in Columbus, Ohio. Soon after, the Barleycorns moved to Tucson where Patricia grew up. She attended Salpointe High School and the University of Arizona. She began her television career as a weather person and later moved into the news. She was recognized in 1972 by the Radio and Television News Directors Association as the first female news director in the nation while at KGUN. She met and later married fellow news director Carl Twentier and they both worked in the news business through the 1980s. They later focused on family businesses until retirement. She and Carl loved to travel both internationally and domestically. They often avoided interstate highways in favor of smaller highways and country roads. Patricia was passionate about animals and had many cats and dogs rescuing more than 30 injured and abandoned over the years. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Virginia Barleycorn; husband, Carl Twentier and brothers, Jack and Kevin Barleycorn. She is survived by brothers, Mark (Brenda), Colin (Judy) and Liam (Judith); sister, Sheri Del Frate (Gino); sister-in-law, Mary Barleycorn and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by KEHLS PALMER MORTUARY.