Patricia Wojciechowski

WOJCIECHOWSKI, Patricia L.

92, of Tucson, Arizona, left this world May 22, 2021, to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Born the youngest of seven to Carl and Clara Kjar in Lexington, Nebraska, she grew up on a farm, attended a one room schoolhouse and graduated in the local city high school. Her married life took her to many cities as far away as Europe. Settling in Tucson, she lived a life close to her family and friends.

She was an avid bowler and loved Sunday family dinners. Sketching, reading, crocheting, crossword puzzles, painting, writing poems and shopping were favorite things to do. Her church and Sunday worship gave her strength.

She was immensely proud of her family, and she will be greatly missed for her sense of humor and her concern for others.

She is survived by her brother, Gene Kjar; children, David (Annette) Hoffman, Michael (Barb) Hoffman, Alan (Terri) Hoffman and Lori Hartman; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Christ Community Church, 530 S. Pantano Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85710. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Christ Community Church. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.