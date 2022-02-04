Patricio Flores

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patricio M. Flores passed away January 27, 2022, he was born on September 14, 1926. He is predeceased by his wife, Mary L. Flores. He is survived by three children, Mary F. Redondo (husband Louie), Patsy E. Glenn (husband Rudy-deceased), and Oscar M. Flores. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. Patricio M. Flores was the last living sibling of 14 brothers and sisters. He will be truly missed by all his family and the people who knew him. He taught us all that family is important, but most of all, his love for all of us had no boundaries.

