Patrick Cannon

CANNON, Patrick D.

Patrick Dennis Cannon, born May 5, 1934, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, died peacefully in his sleep at age 87 on October 25, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona. Pat's father Charles H. Cannon died (December 27, 1937) when Pat was three, leaving his mother Bertha (Knab) Cannon (died October 22, 1987) to raise him as a single mom. Pat started selling young, when he convinced all his neighbors he needed a train set for Christmas. Hoping for one, he overachieved (not the last time) and received six. His depression-era birth may have contributed to his lifelong dedication to hard work and frugality.

All his life, Pat enjoyed photography. He published his first newspaper photo at age 13, capturing an image of an accident that occurred while a man was shot out of (ironically) a circus cannon. Before his 20th birthday, he was traveling the country in his VW Beetle selling photographic strobe units. His career went on to include stints as an Army photographer and trainer, a photojournalist for the Milwaukee Sentinel and a commercial photographer for General Electric. Most of his career was then spent with Eastman Kodak where he helped many a professional photographer and photo lab make better photographs.