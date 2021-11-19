Patrick Cannon

CANNON, Patrick D.
Patrick Dennis Cannon, born May 5, 1934, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, died peacefully in his sleep at age 87 on October 25, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona. Pat's father Charles H. Cannon died (December 27, 1937) when Pat was three, leaving his mother Bertha (Knab) Cannon (died October 22, 1987) to raise him as a single mom. Pat started selling young, when he convinced all his neighbors he needed a train set for Christmas. Hoping for one, he overachieved (not the last time) and received six. His depression-era birth may have contributed to his lifelong dedication to hard work and frugality.
All his life, Pat enjoyed photography. He published his first newspaper photo at age 13, capturing an image of an accident that occurred while a man was shot out of (ironically) a circus cannon. Before his 20th birthday, he was traveling the country in his VW Beetle selling photographic strobe units. His career went on to include stints as an Army photographer and trainer, a photojournalist for the Milwaukee Sentinel and a commercial photographer for General Electric. Most of his career was then spent with Eastman Kodak where he helped many a professional photographer and photo lab make better photographs.
Pat always looked to do or say something witty that would make people smile. As a kid he liked to hang out at the fire station where he was often caught by the captain at the wheel of the big rig. When his brother-in-law got a promotion but not a raise in pay, Pat quipped, "Tell them you cannot eat words." In sales calls he was known for cracking jokes and taking the edge off tense situations. He spent his last few months of life in memory care, where his wisecracks endeared him to all. Pat loved to tell a story, ending most with "…and they laughed."
Pat was a resourceful man who loved to build things with his hands. His creations ran the gamut from artsy owls and light fixtures to a timber frame house in Winfield, IL.
While proud of his career, later in life he most appreciated family and football. He was proud of his three sons, their wives (Joe and Chris, Mike and Michelle, Pat and Shelley), and eight grandchildren. Pat was also proud of his Wisconsin roots and remained lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed knowing Aaron Rodgers "owned the Bears." Pat was a lifelong Catholic.
Pat was married to Roseanne (Hesselmann) Cannon (died December 23, 1998), mother of his three children, for 29 years. For the last 34 years he has been married to Judy (McCrossen) Cannon. Pat and Judy enjoyed many an adventure together, including building a house, traveling by RV and river cruising Europe before settling into a slow-go lifestyle in Saddlebrook, AZ.
The family requests that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) The family is planning a private memorial service in Tucson in early 2022 where they will do what Pat would want—tip a few back, eat a good meal, and tell stories about Pat. Pat, of course, will be looking down on all of us, telling the angels stories, each ending "…and they laughed."