Patrick Conaty

72, of Tucson, Arizona died April 24, 2022. Born on September 27, 1949, in New Haven, Connecticut, Pat was raised in nearby Hamden, where his lifelong passion for the game of baseball began on the Little League field. After 16 years in Boston, where he met and married the love of his life, Viola, Pat relocated to Tucson in 1983. With nearly two decades of pioneering experience in computer programming, Pat accepted a position with Pima County in 1989, ultimately rising to the role of Manager of Financial Systems. A dedicated and vital employee, Pat enjoyed a variety of pursuits outside of work, including an abiding love for classic film, an extensive collection of music and literature, and a deep involvement in local and national politics. Ultimately, Pat's devotion to family was the most important thing in his life. Forced to retire prematurely, Pat faced a variety of debilitating health conditions with courage, strength, and good humor, earning him the title of "Warrior" from those who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Viola, and his son, Matthew of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as well as his brother, Jack of Tucson, and sisters Jean and Helen of Kennebunkport, Maine. Pat was an inspiration to all who knew him. Church service will be held on May 4th at St. Augustine's Cathedral at 10:00 a.m. Internment will directly follow the church service at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Pat's name to the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Arrangements by Adair Funeral Homes, Dodge Chapel.