HARLESS, Patrick Dale
10/21/1980 - 12/7/2020
Beloved son of Karen and Dale Harless, dear brother of Andrew Harless, loving Uncle of Andralynne Harless.
Patrick was an extremely attentive person to all around him and left an indelible impression of kindness, selflessness, encouragement and conscientiousness. He was a brilliant human being, and completely sincere. An excellent educator and original thinker. Everyone could see his enthusiasm and hard work. Patrick loved coaching baseball and wrestling and all teaching.
Graduated Interlake Highschool 4.0; Arizona State triple major in Economics, Political Science, Math, all 4.0; University of Rochester Phd Economics.Patrick taught in New Jersey for Teach for America, Faye Middle school Southborough Mass, University of Rochester, University of Glascow in Glascow, Scotland and University of Arizona.
Patrick was an intense student, imaginative teacher and brilliant economist with several published economic papers. Patrick taught Americas best students at the Center for Talented Youth and traveled worldwide with his original economic presentations.
Patrick never gave up and succumbed to heart issue, called to Heavenly duty early. In a short time, Patrick did leave permanence.Everyone is welcome to sign Legacy.com memory book and read or write and share memory or sentiment of Patrick. Log in Legacy.com, guest book and search Patrick Harless.Celebration of Patrick's life online Zoom: Everyone is welcome to speak. Saturday, January 30, 2021, 12:00 noon PST Seattle, 1:00 p.m. Arizona, 3:00 p.m. Boston, 8:00 p.m. Scotland. Zoom meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89692854279?pwd=V0U3dVNES0R0b2VxVDJqOVdJdU5ZZz09 Zoom meeting number: 89692854279. Zoom meeting password: 01-30-2021.
In lieu of flowers or charity, all are welcome to leave written memory or sentiment in Legacy memory book. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION AND FUNERAL.