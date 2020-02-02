Patrick Higgins

HIGGINS, Patrick W.
72, passed away January 11, 2020, following a brief illness. Survived by devoted wife of 51 years, Sharon Higgins; daughters, Shannon Higgins and Marla (Christopher) Vera; grandchildren, Dempsey, Brennon, Molly and Kerrigan Miranda; Catherine and Anson Vera; sisters, Christina and Teresa Higgins; nephews, Patrick Sheridan Higgins and Willliam and James Wallice, and in-laws, Lloyd, Molly and Mary Stotler. Served in Army Military Intelligence 1967-1970. Patrick was a gifted storyteller who leaves behind many friends and adopted family who will remember him for his sense of humor, perfectly timed wit, and sharing his opinion, ever adhearing to his open, honest approach to life. Patrick's pursuits included Wednesday's at his favorite pub, running, cycling, golfing, cooking, opera, and consuming all forms of the written word. In lieu of flowers, please make contribution to Casa de La Luz.