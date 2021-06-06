Patsy Kreutz

Patsy graduated third in her class from North Division High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1950 and declined a full scholarship to the University of Wisconsin in favor of going to work for the Bell Telephone Company. While in High School she received a number of academic and civic awards while serving on the yearbook committee and as the Captain of all the girls athletic teams. She also won 1st Place in the City of Milwaukee 50-yard dash swim competition. After her marriage to Karl Joseph Kreutz on June 21, 1952, Patsy was a traditional "stay at home Mom" until she began working outside the home beginning in the early 1970's with Bullard's Hardware Store before eventually establishing a career with the U.S. Postal Service from which she retired on October 7, 1997. Patsy was raised and confirmed in the Lutheran Religion and shared her Christian faith with her children during their formative years. Patsy loved family gatherings and always prepared a wonderful array of food to celebrate every event. She was an avid bingo player and shopper but loved holding new additions to the family and puzzling in her later years.