Patsy Kreutz

KREUTZ, Patsy Jean
Patsy Jean Kreutz (Schmeichel), age 88, was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on June 22, 1932. She moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1957 where she remained until she passed away peacefully on May 30, 2021 with family in attendance.
Patsy graduated third in her class from North Division High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1950 and declined a full scholarship to the University of Wisconsin in favor of going to work for the Bell Telephone Company. While in High School she received a number of academic and civic awards while serving on the yearbook committee and as the Captain of all the girls athletic teams. She also won 1st Place in the City of Milwaukee 50-yard dash swim competition. After her marriage to Karl Joseph Kreutz on June 21, 1952, Patsy was a traditional "stay at home Mom" until she began working outside the home beginning in the early 1970's with Bullard's Hardware Store before eventually establishing a career with the U.S. Postal Service from which she retired on October 7, 1997. Patsy was raised and confirmed in the Lutheran Religion and shared her Christian faith with her children during their formative years. Patsy loved family gatherings and always prepared a wonderful array of food to celebrate every event. She was an avid bingo player and shopper but loved holding new additions to the family and puzzling in her later years.
Patsy was predeceased by her parents, August and Lucretia Schmeichel; loving husband, Karl and daughter, Karole Jean Gebelle. She is survived by her sons, Kerry (Linda), Kris (Ann) and Kurt (Angie); nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren as well as her older sister, Audrey Gunther.
A graveside ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Starfish Village Assisted Living and Casa de la Luz Hospice for their wonderful care and support during Patsy's final time with us. She is at peace with the Lord and her loving husband, daughter, and family. Given Patsy's concern for those who did not have enough to eat, please consider a donation to the Community Food Bank in her honor. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.