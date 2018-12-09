PATTERSON, Andrew Russell
We lost our beautiful Andy suddenly and unexpectedly on November 7, 2018 leaving behind his wife of 17 years, Sara Patterson; his mother, Frances Emrick (Roy Emrick); his father, Joseph Patterson (Kathleen McNaboe); his brother, Jesse Patterson (Anna, Sebi and Santi) and his sister, Genevieve Patterson. Andy was an intelligent and talented man whose byline was "Life is an Adventure." A graduate of the University of Arizona with a degree in Communications, Andy worked as a photojournalist for broadcast television in Tucson and Phoenix as well as a freelance videographer for independent producers in Arizona and Florida. The loss of his beautiful presence, his sense of adventure, love of the outdoors, his sweet caring nature, and his wicked, quick sense of humor leave a deep hole in our hearts. Andy is greatly missed by all who knew him.