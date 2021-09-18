Paul Becker

BECKER, Dr. Paul William, MD
On August 29, 2021, Paul William Becker passed away unexpectedly in Tucson, Arizona.
Paul was born June 10, 1941, in St. Louis, Missouri, to William and Estelle Becker. He graduated from the University of Missouri School of Medicine in 1967 and completed his internship at the University of Oregon Hospital and Clinics in 1968. Shortly after, he married Carol "Candy" McQuaid and joined the US Airforce. They moved to Tucson, Arizona, where Paul was assigned to the Davis-Monthan Airforce Base. He then served for two years as a Flight Surgeon to the U2 pilots in Bien Wa, Vietnam. In 1973, he completed his residency in dermatology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He practiced medicine, first in Sun City, Arizona, for two years, and then in Spokane, WA, for 32 years. Paul and his beloved Candy raised two children together before Candy passed away in November 1981. In 2003, Paul married Debra Crozier-Smith. He is survived by Debra; his son, Kurt; daughter, Laura; brother, David; sister-in-law, JoAnn and several cousins.
Paul was an avid motorcyclist, reader and fisherman. He was an exceptionally intelligent and loving man with a big smile and a generous heart. He adored all of God's creations, especially animals.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 55 Arrowsmith Drive, Oro Valley, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully requests that donations be made to the Humane Society of the White Mountains, 3212 Porter Mountain Rd., Lakeside, AZ 85929. hswm.org