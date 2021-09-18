Paul Becker

Paul was born June 10, 1941, in St. Louis, Missouri, to William and Estelle Becker. He graduated from the University of Missouri School of Medicine in 1967 and completed his internship at the University of Oregon Hospital and Clinics in 1968. Shortly after, he married Carol "Candy" McQuaid and joined the US Airforce. They moved to Tucson, Arizona, where Paul was assigned to the Davis-Monthan Airforce Base. He then served for two years as a Flight Surgeon to the U2 pilots in Bien Wa, Vietnam. In 1973, he completed his residency in dermatology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He practiced medicine, first in Sun City, Arizona, for two years, and then in Spokane, WA, for 32 years. Paul and his beloved Candy raised two children together before Candy passed away in November 1981. In 2003, Paul married Debra Crozier-Smith. He is survived by Debra; his son, Kurt; daughter, Laura; brother, David; sister-in-law, JoAnn and several cousins.