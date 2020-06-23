Paul Bishop

Paul Bishop

  • Updated

BISHOP, Paul D.

72, died June 8, 2020. He was born on November 14, 1947 in Princeton, West Virginia. Preceded in death by his parents, Arnold J. and Ruth H. Bishop and his brother, Ronald L. Bishop. Survived by his partner, Maria Cox and many extended family members. Paul was a Vietnam Veteran, gifted electrician, seeker of knowledge, and an avid hiker. He was a good man that will always be remembered by the people whose lives he has touched. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.

