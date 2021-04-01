Paul Bradford

85, passed away March 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by parents, Oliver and Alice Bradford and sister, Beverly Hamm of Rapid City, SD. Paul married Janett Larson of Wall, SD in 1956. The next day they moved to Los Angeles. After Paul's Army service, they moved to Phoenix in 1959 and Tucson in 1967. Paul was a scout leader with his sons in Troop 733, which led to many family camping trips. At age 58 he received his degree from the Univ. of Phoenix. After retiring from Raytheon as an Engineering Analyst in 1999 he and Janett became full time RV-ers, traveling to 49 states and Canada. Paul is survived by Janett; children, Steven, Richard (Tamra), Teri (Frank), David (Desi), Kathy (Mark) and grandchildren, AJ, Max, Ryan, Skyler, Morgan, Lauren and Katie and great- grandchildren, Carson and Cameron. Paul requested no services, wishing to be remembered when you take in an AZ sunset or watching planes fly overhead. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity.