Paul Carter

  • Updated

CARTER, Paul Emile

85, son of Beatrice (Courtemanche) Carter and

Percy Bradford "Jack" Hudson

died November 14, 2020 of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Survived by his very dear friend of many years, Arlene Holden and her sons, Scott Holden and Dr. Tim Holden. He is also survived by his daughter, Kathleen Carter; half-brother, Bruce Carter of Weare, NH; half-brothers, Brent Wayne Hudson and Leonard "Butch" Hudson of Rio Rico, NM

and family friend, Roxanne Parker of Nashua, NH.

Paul was a Vietnam Veteran, and worked for the State of Arizona

after retiring from the USAF.

--

Arrangements entrusted to EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.

