Paul Clinco

Clinco, Paul Edward

M.D.

Paul Edward Clinco was a talented, complex, brilliant, eclectic physician, writer, Bluesman, actor, philosopher, filmmaker, scholar, historian, counterculturist, father, husband, brother, and friend. His interests were expansive and took him on adventures and cultural pilgrimages. Born in Santa Monica, California on April 16, 1948, to Arthur and Martha Romm Clinco he was the youngest of three siblings and grew up in Mandeville Canyon.

Paul attended Harvard School in Los Angeles. While there, he launched the fencing club and theater program, and directed and starred in numerous plays. He enrolled at UC Santa Barbara, then UC Riverside, and was a leading performer on the UCLA stages where he received a degree in Theater. He then attended USC where he received a Doctorate in Medicine. He moved to NYC for his medical residency at Mount Sinai Hospital where he met his future spouse, Judy Briggs. He was part of the first labor strike of medical residents in the United States, which resulted in better working conditions and reduced hours. Never limited to the role of doctor, Paul was involved with the Renaissance Swords and Swordsmen, became enthralled with medieval history, began collecting rare books, and played Blues music in any bar that had a piano.

In 1977, Judy and Paul moved to Tucson so Paul could complete his surgical residency at the University of Arizona Medical Center. They ended up making Tucson their lifelong home. They had two children: Demion Clinco in 1980, and Briggs Clinco in 1984. Paul worked as an ER doctor and then joined the urgent care team at Pima Health followed by Group Health Medical Associates (GHMA), where he cared for thousands of patients.

Paul was a long-time participant with the Society for Creative Anachronism and was knighted in the 1980s. In the S.C.A. he was known as Sir Gareth of Bloodwine Gorge and other personas. Paul was a Blues and Boogie Woogie musician, singer, and piano man who performed under the name "Professor Paul." He traveled regularly to Chicago to perform Blues with key figures in the genre including Big Walter, Koko Taylor, and Junior Wells. He recorded on Spivey Records. In Tucson, he played regularly in local taverns and bars including a longstanding gig at Terry & Zeke's.

Paul wrote numerous screenplays, published numerous short stories, and won first place in the 1987 L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future Contest. In 1992, he produced and directed the first of two feature-length films, Death Magic, followed by Sweet Love and Deadly in 2008. He proudly referred to himself as a "bookaholic," collecting over 10,000 volumes. Paul saw himself in the opening line of his favorite novel Scaramouche by Rafael Sabatini, "He was born with a gift of laughter and a sense that the world was mad."

Paul was a third-degree Gardnerian Neo-Pegan, and a member of the Church of All Worlds. He was a proud lifelong progressive liberal. His expansive maker hobbies and interests included HAM radio, sewing, costumes, leatherwork, welding, medieval weaponry, science fiction, the occult, collecting, and wood carving. He had a love of the esoteric and rare and imbued a sense of theatrics, whimsy, and a deep love of history and culture into the people he knew and loved.

Paul continued to perform in character roles in independent films and participated in numerous local creative projects and continued to write screenplays and participate in Tucson's writers and film communities into his 70s. Paul died peacefully at home on May 1st (Beltane) 2022.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Clinco and sister Barbara (Clinco) Nudell. He is survived by his wife Judy Briggs Clinco, children Briggs Clinco and Demion Clinco, sister-in-law Shelly Clinco, nephews Geoff Nudell, David Nudell, Marcus Clinco, and their families. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 28, 2022, at 10:00 AM at the San Pedro Chapel in his neighborhood of 45 years in Old Fort Lowell, Tucson. Arrangements by Adair Dodge.

