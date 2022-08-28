 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paul Hansen

  • Updated

Paul Loran Hansen  Born: February 23, 1931 in Milwaukee, WI.  Went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Tucson, AZ.  Paul graduated from Coe College (Cedar Rapids, IA). Paul served in the United States Air Force as a Lieutenant.  Paul spent his professional years in Milwaukee and Seattle, WA. He retired to Ketchum, ID and Tucson, AZ.  Paul is survived by his wife Jane, son Eric Hansen, daughter Brooke Hansen Doyle (Jim), grandchildren Michael Hansen, Jeremy Doyle, Christopher Hansen, Kody Hansen, and great-granddaughter Reagan Hansen.  A service will be held on October 29th, at St Thomas Episcopal Church in Sun Valley, ID.  In lieu of flowers, a donation to First Tee in Paul's name is preferred. 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These are just some of the many activities that will prolong your life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News