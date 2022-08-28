Paul Hansen

Paul Loran Hansen Born: February 23, 1931 in Milwaukee, WI. Went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Tucson, AZ. Paul graduated from Coe College (Cedar Rapids, IA). Paul served in the United States Air Force as a Lieutenant. Paul spent his professional years in Milwaukee and Seattle, WA. He retired to Ketchum, ID and Tucson, AZ. Paul is survived by his wife Jane, son Eric Hansen, daughter Brooke Hansen Doyle (Jim), grandchildren Michael Hansen, Jeremy Doyle, Christopher Hansen, Kody Hansen, and great-granddaughter Reagan Hansen. A service will be held on October 29th, at St Thomas Episcopal Church in Sun Valley, ID. In lieu of flowers, a donation to First Tee in Paul's name is preferred.