Paul Nelson

  • Updated

NELSON, Paul Andrew

64, a born and raised Tucsonan,

passed away surrounded by family on January 16, 2020.

--

He was a beloved husband, father, uncle, brother, and friend.

He loved the mountains and the desert

and having adventures in both.

He was a talented mechanical designer who contributed work to local hospitals, schools, and Arizona universities.

He was a very devoted father and proud of his sons.

--

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the DAV.org.

--

Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.

