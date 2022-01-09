REES, Paul Gifford, Jr.

92, of Tucson Arizona passed away on December 23, 2021, in Tucson from complications of Covid-19.

Paul was born on October 31, 1929, in Weymouth, Massachusetts to Paul and Frances Rees, where the Rees family lived until 1945 when they drove cross-country to Tucson. Paul graduated from Amphitheater High School, the University of Arizona, and the UofA College of Law. In 1948, Paul spent a year as a petty officer on the USS Mansfield, a destroyer, then joined the U. S. Navy Reserve.

Paul was an excellent trial lawyer and earned the rank of Diplomate from the American Board of Trial Advocates. Paul tried over 300 jury trials and handled over 100 appeals.

Paul started his legal career in 1955 as a law clerk to the Hon. Levi Udall, Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court. Justice Udall and Paul developed a mutual respect and at Justice Udall's funeral, Paul delivered a eulogy on behalf of all former law clerks.