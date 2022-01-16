Paul Squires

was born in Ames, Iowa on November 8, 1953. He was the first son of Stanley and Betty Squires. Paul passed away on January 1, 2022 after having endovascular complications. He is survived by his wife, Diane Squires of Tucson, Arizona. Paul valued and loved his friends and family with all his heart. From heaven above, he is certainly sending his love to his family. Father Stanley Squires and preceded in death by mother, Betty Squires of Ackley, Iowa; brother, Don Squires and wife Colleen; his sister, Janet Dodd and husband Reggie and his sister, Jean Moorhouse and husband Jeff. He also knew the love from his in-laws, John and Patricia Vickery; stepchildren and grandchildren: son, Tom Tatterfield, wife Heather and son, Augustine; son, John Tatterfield; daughter, Kelly Brace and partner Jason Cox; grandchildren, Austin, MacKenzi, Clifford and Eleanor. Paul spent his career in banking, primarily at Security State Bank in Independence, Iowa and comptroller, Vice President at Commerce Bank of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona. He will truly be missed. There will be a graveside service held in Ackley, Iowa later this year. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date among family and friends.