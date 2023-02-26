Paul Suedkamp, a lifelong resident of Tucson was born on January 25, 1956 and passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 in Tucson. His parents Mark Suedkamp and Suzanne Berning Suedkamp Duffey preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister, Kate Ballenger (Ken) of Tucson, brothers, Mark Suedkamp of Ohio, and Robert Suedkamp (Nancy), of Tucson and many nieces and nephews and other relatives scattered throughout the country. Paul attended the U of A and ASU and eventually graduated from Chaparral College in 2000 with a B.S in Business Administration. He would joke that he was on the twenty five year plan. As an advocate for people who have developmental disabilities, Paul served on the State of Arizona Human Rights Committee, the Governor's Council on Developmental Disabilities, and other advisory councils. He also participated in training for participants at the Public Safety Academy about the needs of handicapped people. Paul also worked on inventions for a specialized glove for handicapped computer users and a wheelchair computer table. For the majority of his adult life, Paul lived with the assistance of caregivers from United Cerebral Palsy and oversight from the Arizona Department of Developmental Disabilities. Paul loved his freedom and managing his own affairs and could often be seen motoring around town in his wheelchair. The Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Cyril's Church on March 10th at 10:00 a.m. with a celebration of life immediately following in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Paul's name to United Cerebral Palsy at UCPSA, 630 N. Craycroft Rd., Tucson, 85711.