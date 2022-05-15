Paul Walton

Paul S. Walton, 94, passed away on April 10, 2022. Son of the late Harry B. Walton and Helen K. Walton, Paul was born and raised in Asbury Park, NJ, where his family owned a plumbing business. Paul joined the Navy during WWII and later graduated from Lehigh University as a Mechanical Engineer. He married Dessie L. Hart in 1947 and raised a wonderful family for 48 years; cancer took Dessie in 1995. In 1996, Paul smiled again when he married Edna Gerson and for 26 years they happily shared their "second lives" in Tucson, Arizona. Paul and Edna are long-time, active members of the New Spirit Lutheran Church in Tucson.Paul is survived by his loving wife Edna; sons Jeff (Chris), Steve (Cherie) and daughter Bonnie Gibson, grandchildren Erin Creekmur (Rex), Paul Gibson, Michael, Nathan and Alyssa Walton and two great-grandchildren. By marriage: son Bruce Gerson, daughter Linda Kurowski, grandchildren Christina, Carol (Josh) and Rina (Adam), and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Harry Jr. and first wife Dessie.Paul loved life and his family, and he taught his children how to be kind and self-sufficient. Always the handyman, he passed many skills on to his kids. He loved a challenge and enjoyed communicating with friends and family throughout his life. Though he slowed down in the last couple of years, he was always there for his family. His mind kept going until his body finally gave out. He was with his family and friends until the end and knew how much his family loved him.A celebration of life will be May 21st at New Spirit Lutheran, 8701 E. Old Spanish Trail, Tucson, AZ 85710, at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Interfaith Community Services at the church address.