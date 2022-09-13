Paula Boehmer

Paula June Boehmer (née Foss), 69, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 12, 2022, of heart failure. Paula was predeceased by her daughter Mary Lauren Olsen, husband Edward Werner Boehmer, mother Lillian Wilkin Foss, and father Melvin Idor Foss. She is survived by brother Michael Foss (Marilyn Wirth-Morrell) of Peoria, AZ, brother Roger Foss (Jane) of Lincroft, NJ, and nieces and nephew Christina, Emily, Andrew, and Louisa, and great-nephews and niece Jake, Walter, and Jane. Paula was born on June 12, 1952, and attended Jefferson Senior High School, Alexandria, MN, 1970, and University of Minnesota, Duluth, MN. She then lived in the Twin Cities area before moving to Tucson in 1996, where she and Ed lived among the mountains, the art they collected, and souvenirs from their extensive travels. Paula had a wicked sense of humor, a perpetual twinkle in her eye, and a laugh that dared you to not join in. She's said that her greatest accomplishment was marching with her flute in the high school marching band, and she has been loved and admired for that and so much more. She was a loyal and true friend, dear sister, sister-in-law, and aunt, and is greatly missed. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 11:00am in the Agave Lounge in the SaddleBrooke Clubhouse, 64500 E. SaddleBrooke Blvd., Tucson, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Paula's memory to Monmouth Day Care Center in Red Bank, NJ, or another charity.