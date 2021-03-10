entered into Glory, February 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, R. Daniel Browder. Survived by her sons, Aron and Bryon Browder and daughter, Caron Browder Miller (Jason); her sisters-in-law, Jinny Hartman of Tucson, AZ and Cynthia Browder of North Canton, Ohio; several nieces and a nephew. Pauline was born and raised in Akron, Ohio. She was a very proud American with a strong Romanian heritage from both her father and mother. She attended American Floral Art School in Chicago, IL. She had a real passion for flowers and a creative mind for making beautiful floral arrangements. She loved working in Collins West Town Florist for many years in Ohio and various places in Tucson. Dan and Pauline Browder moved to Bisbee, AZ for several years and then to Tucson, AZ where Pauline has remained. She worked several years in Tupperware and enjoyed meeting many people in the community. Additionally, Pauline worked alongside of her husband Dan in the funeral home; serving families for years. She was able to show her kindness and sympathy to others. She was a charter member of El Camino Baptist Church and was involved at church with numerous activities. One of her favorites being The Bethlehem Market Place. Pauline also loved children and worked in many different programs at her church including MOPS. She opened her home for childcare and loved on many children, that she held dear to her heart; all her days. Pauline was very involved in her own children's lives as she sat through every sporting event they ever had. Her giving heart, selfless service to others and fun nature, will always be remembered by her family and friends that love her so much. Visitation to be held Friday, March 12, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Rd. Funeral Services will then be private.