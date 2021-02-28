Pauline Bueno

BUENO, Pauline Leon

The sun rose in Ajo, Arizona on June 29, 1938 for Pauline Leon Bueno and her final sunset came on February 12, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. Pauline, a compassionate and strong woman, will be missed by her husband of 57 years, Clemente V. Bueno, Jr.

She is survived by her son, Ivan Bueno (Monica) and her daughter, Sidra Bueno. Her two sisters, Nora Foster (Lloyd) and Sandi Austin (Robert). Her children gave her four loving grandchildren who called her "Gandy". They are Victoria Perry of Texas, D'Andra Perry of New Mexico and Alex and Alexyss Bueno of Tucson, Arizona.

Pauline was a devout Catholic with a deep devotion to the Blessed Mother. During the pandemic her greatest regret was she could not attend mass. At Pauline's request services will be private at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Tucson, Arizona. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.