Pauline Davis

Pauline (Polly) Davis passed away on July 10, 2022 at the age of 75. She was born in Buffalo, NY but her home was here in Tucson, Arizona. Pauline was loved by so many people, and she gave her love and friendship so generously. She enjoyed life and did not let anything slow her down. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, going to the theater, playing mahjong, traveling, loving her animals, and volunteering many hours at the Southern Arizona Humane Society. What she loved the most was her family and the many friends that became her family. To say she will be missed is such an understatement, she made a difference every day in someone's life and those of us that called her Mom, Sister, Aunt Polly, Grandma, and Friend. She will be thought of often and our memories cherished. She and James (JW) were married for forty-one years and had three children. She is survived by her beloved husband James W. Davis, son Robin (Yukari), Jim (Pam), and her daughter Brooke Sievers. Also survived are her sisters, Janet Parker, Nona Bertschy (Carl), Bonnie Smith (Tom), and her brothers Michael Nikisher (Jan), and Philip Spivey (Barbara). Her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins will also miss her deeply. Arrangements by Desert Rose Heather.