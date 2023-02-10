We are heartbroken to announce the recent passing of Pauline Helen Pedregon on February 4, 2023. Paula was born to parents Carlos and Josephine Pedregon on March 30, 1971. She was raised in the small mining town of Clifton, Arizona until 1985 when the family relocated to Tucson. Graduating from Rincon High School, she would remain in Tucson throughout her life, working and spending time with family and friends, including her dogs, she LOVED all her dogs. After much hard work, she was able to earn her Associate of Arts Degree from Pima Community College. In 2008, She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree, Studio Art emphasis in painting, where she graduated with honors Magna Cum Laude from the University of Arizona fulfilling a lifelong dream. During her career, Paula made her mark by creating an incredible amount of work utilizing a wide assortment of techniques. She had an amazing talent that shines thru in the many paintings, projects and sculptures she created. Her art has been displayed across Tucson, and in several Arizona Galleries. In addition, she designed and personally sculpted an award given to Mayor Regina Romero. And she also had one of her paintings on display in former U.S. Representative Ann Kirkpatrick's office in Washington D.C. Paula's spirit and talent both lifted our hearts and made her family proud. She could always bring a laugh or a smile to the many people she would cross paths with. We will miss her deeply, more than words could ever say but we can be thankful knowing that she is at peace with the Lord. Paula was preceded in death by her beloved father, Carlos Pedregon Jr. Paula is survived by her loving mother, Josephine Pedregon, her brothers Chris Pedregon and Carlos Pedregon III, her nephew Chris Pedregon Jr., her precious Chihuahua, Lewis and many more numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be held on Saturday, February 11 at the San Xavier Mission, 1950 W. San Xavier Mission Rd. starting at 9:30am and followed by a Memorial celebration at 12pm at Café Santa Rosa, 2615 S. 6th Ave. in the Banquet Room. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to support the arts in Paula's name to Raices Taller 222 Art Gallery and Workshop or to support the University of Arizona Department of Neurology.