Pauline Redondo

Pauline was born on June 6, 1927 in Tombstone, Arizona. Like that town, she was too tough to die. We were blessed with her presence until she left us on the afternoon of December 30, 2021, with her son Robert at her side. Her 94 years on this earth were a blessing to everyone who knew her. She was not famous. She didn't write books, champion any causes, didn't have a fancy education nor did she have money to be a philanthropist. But she always gave ten dollars a month to the Catholic Church and to Native American Children. She was a simple woman who worked hard all her life, starting at the age of 13. She was the kindest, most loving person who withstood numerous hardships throughout her life. Her greatest love was fixing large Mexican meals for family and friends. There will never be another taco like Pauline made. Our grief is eased only by knowing that she has been reunited with her beloved husband Don Luis, her mother Mary, Grandma Cora, sister Joanne and brother, Sonny Boy. Left to grieve are her son Robert, Carol, who she loved like a daughter; siblings, Patricia, Tommy, Leota, Stephanie and her husband, Onvy. A Funeral Mass will be held at St John's Church, 602 West Ajo Way at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022. It is requested that everyone wear a mask. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery.