Pauline Richards

Polly Locascio passed on 8/26/22 she was born near New Orleans to immigrant farmers & merchants who became successful citizens across US. Polly, 1st college educated woman in family, taught at Ursuline helping working women. 1951 Polly married Jack Richards & thrived military life 20+ yrs, raising 4 kids. 1971 Polly moved to Rolling Hills & supported St. Francis' Parish. 1975 they made 2 businesses here w/projects across the Americas. Her co. made the copper entries at St Francis. Polly spent last few yrs at Cascades with a smile. Being a true Southern Belle always dressed colorfully fully made up, Polly loved socializing with friends. She appreciated her caregivers & survived 5 waves of Covid. Preceded in death by husband Jack sister Marie son Mark & granddaughter Erika. Surviving brothers Sal/Carol & Joe/Marion; Children Gail/Clayton Marcia & John/D'vora 9 Grandkids 7 Great-Grands + 2 in oven! Funeral Mass Sept 28 10am St Francis de Sales Church 1375 S Camino Seco Tucson 85710. Burial/Memorial to follow.