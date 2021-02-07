Pauline Tang

 Skip to main content
On a snow-covered Santa Catalinas morning, Pauline Lee Tang passed peacefully on January 27, 2021 from Alzheimer's and Covid-19. Born September 29, 1935, the original Hong Kong girl came to Tucson in July 1955, following a whirlwind courtship with Ah Ling "Don" Tang, with whom she spent 37 years until his passing in 1991. She is survived by her three children, William, Paul (Raquel) and Suzie (Ernest); along with numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and one great-grandson. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.

