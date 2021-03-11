 Skip to main content
WOODRUFF, Pauline

age 89, of Tucson, Arizona passed away in her home on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Pauline Woodruff (Musso) was born in New York, NY. She was married and mother to six children, 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was also active in her community supporting a number of organizations. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tucson Women's Club. A Memorial Service for Pauline will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. via streaming service through BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, https://bringfuneralhome.com

