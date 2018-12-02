PAULSEN, Dr. F. Robert July 5, 1922 - November 24, 2018
F. Robert Paulsen, son of Frank and Ella Ownby Paulsen of Logan, Utah passed away November 24, 2018 at the age of 96. He is survived by one son, Dr. Robert Keith Paulsen; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His first wife was Marye Lucile Harris Paulsen, daughter of Senator and Mrs. Franklin W. Harris of Idaho. His second wife was Lydia Ransier Paulsen, well known community volunteer and former Chairman of the Arizona Blue Cross-Blue Shield Board of Directors. Born in Logan, Utah, Dr. Paulsen became well known in his youth for his musical ability. He studied voice with Walter Welti and Madame Lucie de Vienne of New York City. He sang in opera, oratorio, and on the concert stage. During World War II, he served as a Cadet in the Army Specialized Training Program and studied electrical engineering. Later he served in the Southwest Pacific, including the sites of new Guinea and the Philippine Islands. He returned and graduated from Utah State University, majoring in political science and economics. Later he received both Masters and Doctoral degrees in political science and educational administration from the University of Utah. He served as a high school principal, superintendent of schools, and professor at universities. In the 1950's, he held professional assignments at the University of Utah, University of Oregon and University of Michigan. In 1960, he was appointed Dean of the School of Education and Professor of Education at the University of Connecticut. In 1964, he was appointed Dean of the College of Education and Professor of Higher Education at the University of Arizona. In the 1970's, during a short period of absence, he served as Distinguished Professor of Education at Bridgeport University in Connecticut and as Scholar in Residence at the Federal Executive Institute in Washington D.C. He retired from the University of Arizona in 1985, with the designation of Dean Emeritus and Professor Emeritus of Higher Education. During these years as University Professor and Administrator, he published five books and many articles. He was called to develop the College of Education at the University of Arizona in 1964. He inherited a one-department college enrolling approximately 400 students. In 1985, when he retired, the College of education consisted of one School, two Centers, and 10 departments. He founded the Graduate Library School in 1970. Four of the units in the College received national recognition. These were Counseling and Guidance, Higher Education, Special Education, Rehabilitation Center and the Graduate Library School. Thousands of students received their Bachelors, masters and doctoral degrees in completing programs in the College of Education during the 20-year period. During the years he served as Dean of Education, he was involved in developing many programs throughout the nation and different parts of the world. He helped develop schools for the Tlingit Indians in Hoonah, Alaska. The island of Hoonah is west of Juneau near Glacier Bay. They did not have a school for those Native Americans living in that vicinity. He was also involved in developing an Early Childhood Education Program in 17 states. He founded and Early Childhood Education Center with the expert help of Dr. Marie Hughes who was a nationally recognized authority in that field. He developed and excellent nationwide program. Dr. Paulsen published five books and 67 articles during his 40-year career in Higher Education. Dr. Paulsen delivered more than 200 major speeches across the U.S., Europe and Mexico during his career. He was devoutly patriotic and spoke on such subjects as "I am Proud to be an American"; "The Extraordinary Country in Which We Live"; and "The Challenges of American Education". His articles consisted of many of the problems we face in our culture today. He often quoted Seneca, who said: "Speech is the index of the mind". He indicated that good education and good speech was not found in the gutter but was something that could be developed by every person who had an interest in becoming truly human. He was a member of several professional associations, including the American Association of School Administrators and the American Association for Higher Education. He was one of a few non-medical and non-aerospace persons to be elected to membership in the Aerospace Medical Association, Washington, D.C. He was invited to membership because of his contributions to the improvement of medical, nursing, and community health education. He was a recipient of numerous awards and honors, among which were Post-Graduate Study Grants from the Kellogg and Carnegie Foundations. In addition to his academic career, Dr. Paulsen was active in many national enterprises, including business firms and corporations. He served on the Board of Directors of the prestigious Joint Council for Economic Education, New York City. He was also on the Board of Directors of the National League for Nursing and the American Journal Publishing Company, both of New York City. For years he served as a consultant for foreign governments on educational matters. On several occasions he lectured at the National University of Mexico, Mexico City. As a consultant, he met the Shah of Iran before the 1979 Revolution in that country. He attended the Shah's last birthday party in Tehran, after he and his wife were guests of the court in an extensive tour of that country. He was involved in developing a special college for the Minister of Education in Iran. Later he served as a consultant to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He helped develop a library school for the University of Abdul-Assiz in Jeddah. He was always interested in business and economics, serving for many years on the board of directors of financial firms and corporations. He was a Director and Trustee of various mutual funds managed by Van Campen-American Capital Corporation, Houston; Director of the American Series Portfolio Company, mutual fund subsidiary of VALIC, American General Insurance Company, Houston, and a Founding Trustee of the Common Sense Trust, a subsidiary of Primerica Corporation, Atlanta. For more than 20 years his biographical sketch appeared in Who's Who in America. Dr. Paulsen was an Eagle Scout and was always proud to support the Boy Scouts of America. He belonged to the Boys and Girls Club of Tucson, B.P.O.E. #385, The Tucson Foothills Forum, Rotary Club of Tucson, Tucson Country Club and the University of Arizona President's Club. He was also a member of the Utah State University Old Maine Society. There will be no memorial service or funeral. Remembrances might be sent to the "F. Robert Paulsen Scholarship", University of Arizona Foundation, Tucson AZ 85721, or the F. Robert and Lydia R. Paulsen Scholarship in Music at Utah State University Development Office. Logan Utah, 84321. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.