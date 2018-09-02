PAULSON, James Levi
stepped into the hands of Jesus early Sunday morning, August 26, 2018. He used all 89 years of his life to set a quiet example to his family for hard work, love, and simple kindness. Jim was born to Oscar Paulson and Laura Jorgenson in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. He moved out of the snow from Grand Forks North Dakota to Tucson with his family in 1959. Jim came to town to operate Cox's Bakery which was founded by his father-in-law in North Dakota and opened that year in Tucson. The Bakery supported many Tucson families until its closing in 1985. Jim then continued baking pasties and bread part-time for Safeway until he was 81. Jim was a founding member of Dove of Peace Lutheran Church were his remains will be placed on his birthday, Saturday, September 8, 2018 by his family in a private Celebration of his life. His family wishes to thank everyone that has known Jim over these years and have contributed to his life, it was a great run. Jim is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lenna Paulson born Talcott; his sons, Michael and Ken; daughter, Linda and all their family members. Jim is also survived by his baby sister, Patty Bullock of Pensacola, Florida. Preceding Jim's entry to heaven is his first love of 30 years, Geraldine Paulson born Cox and his son, Ron. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.