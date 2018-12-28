PAYNE, Norma Jean
88, of Tucson, AZ passed away on December 19, 2018 after a short illness. She was born on March 3, 1930 to Thomas and Adelaide (Talbert) Walter in Washington, D. C. Norma is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of 68 years, Leonard Hughson Payne; loving children, Stephen Payne (wife - Vicki), Diana Payne, Elena Payne, Michael Payne (wife - Patty), and Mark Payne (wife - Mandy); brothers, Thomas and Richard Walter; brother-in-law, David Garthoff, and life-long friends Jean Greene and Vicky Key. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Dorothy (Garthoff). Visitation will be held on Friday, December 28, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at ADAIR FUNERAL, Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Ave Tucson, AZ. Mass of the Resurrection offered on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Odelia Catholic Church, 7570 N. Paseo del Norte, Tucson, AZ. Entombment will follow at Holy Hope Mausoleum, Tucson, AZ. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the charity of choice.