Pearl Baxter

Pearl Mae "Hub" Baxter, 95, of Tucson passed away peacefully at home on October 13, 2022. Hub was born on March 29, 1927, to Walter and Ruth Hausman in Granite City, Illinois. She was the second of 13 children. Hub married her high school sweetheart, William, in 1945 and had 4 daughters, Sue, Alice, Kaye, and Jackie. They moved to Tucson in 1959 where they had 2 more children, Brian and Kim. In 1965, they started Action Fire and Safety Equipment and Action Communications in 1968. Hub had a very busy life raising her 6 children while keeping the books for the family businesses. She took great pride in her immaculately clean and decorated home. She enjoyed a good book, her beloved dogs, and beautiful gardens, and was an avid U of A sports fan. Her family was everything to her and she was an extraordinary mother. Hub never missed an opportunity to be with any of her children. She was the touchstone of our family. We are honored to have been her children and will continue to feel all of the love and comfort she always gave us. Hub is survived by children, Sue Dillon, Kaye Shelton (Leroy), Jackie Armijo, Brian Baxter (Susan), and Kim Sarabia (Terry); grandchildren, Todd Miros (Eve), Courtney Land (Kevin), Sydney Armijo, Matt Armijo, Alex Steen, Sam Baxter, Addison Baxter and Conor Sarabia and great-grandchildren, Austin Miros, Rylee Miros, Victoria Land, Ethan Land, and River Mae Maier. Her surviving brothers are Don (Barbara), Larry (Gayle), Bill (Candy) and David Hausman, and 19 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, William Baxter; daughter, Alice McNamara; parents, Walter and Ruth Hausman and siblings, Walter, Bob, Vernetta, Juanita, Lois, Yvonne, Trudy and Gerald.