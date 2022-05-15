Pearl Lance

Lance, Pearl I.

(Irene)

Irene was a kind and caring wife, mother, and friend.

She passed away peacefully on May 8, 2022 at the age of 88. She was born on March 2, 1932 to Pearl and Clarence McConnell. The oldest of four girls she out lived them all.

She was a cheerleader and valedictorian of her high school in Hackettstown, NJ. Later she was an avid tournament bowler for over 40 years with the USBC and traveled the country. She supported many charities and was a generous giver.

She married Floyd L. Lance in 1952 and they lived happily together for 69 years.

Irene was preceeded in death by her daughter Pamela and is survived by her husband Floyd; children, Steven (MaryAnn), Douglas (Lisa); his daughter, Jennifer (Bill) her children Edgar, Harrison, and Oliver. Pamelas son Lance (Maranda) and his children Chloe and Kenzie. She was a great 2nd mother to Doreen and a grandmother to her boys Michael and Stephen.

She will be greatly missed and the love she shared will live on in our hearts and memories forever.

Her final wish was there be no memorial service. Arrangements by Avenidas Cremation and Burial.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

