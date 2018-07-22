PEARSON, William Howard,
Colonel, U.S. Air Force, Retired
passed away July 20, 2018. He was born in Zanesville, Ohio on August 14, 1919. Bill graduated from De Pauw University and it was there that he met his wife, Ruthanna Knoff and was married in 1941. He enlisted in the Army Air Corp upon graduation and served 30 years. He retired a full Colonel and moved to Tucson. After his wife passed away he married Maxine Miller in 1992. Bill is survived by his wife, Maxine; children, Greg (Jean) Pearson, Jeff (Karen) Pearson, Randy (Mari) Pearson and Susan (Tom) Hoppell; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a sister, Carol Householder. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME, Oro Valley.