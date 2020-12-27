Peggy Baker

BAKER, Peggy J.
88 years old, died on December 19, 2020, at home with family present. She was born in Jodie, WV, December 23, 1931 to James and Edith Ramsey. She had four brothers, James, Darrell, Robert and Daniel. She was married to James Baker and had two children, a son, Robert and a daughter, Deborah. She has four grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren and three great-great-great-grandchildren. She started crocheting at the age of 15 and over the years made numerous baby blankets, afghans and throws for family and friends. She was a member of the VFW and a life-time member of the FOE. She is survived by her son, daughter, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brothers. Because of the Covid-19 issues, no services will be held. She will be buried at East Lawn Palms Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85712. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Pepe's House-TMC Hospice, 2715 N. Wyatt Dr., Tucson, AZ, 85712. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.