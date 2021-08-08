 Skip to main content
Peggy Bauer

BAUER, Peggy R. (Teinert)

Peggy passed to her heavenly home on June 27, 2020. She is survived by Kenneth (Emilie) of Bellevue, WA, Robert (Claudia) of Claremont, CA and Benjamin (Susan) of Tucson, AZ and by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Please join Peggy's family for a Memorial and Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Fountain of Life Lutheran Church, 710 S. Kolb Road, Tucson, Arizona, 85710.

The service will be followed by a time of fellowship and light refreshment in Room 10 of Fountain of Life following the service.

The family requests any memorial gifts be directed to Fountain of Life - Women's Ministries or LWML.

