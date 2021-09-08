Peggy Randolph

RANDOLPH, Peggy W.

87, of Tucson, died Monday, August 30, 2021. Born March 11, 1934 in Long Beach, CA. Survived by sons and daughter, Theodore W. Randolph (Catherine) of Niwot, CO, David Randolph (LaShawn) of Lakewood, CO, and Kirsten Randolph Zamora (Luis Ernesto) of Tucson, AZ and six beloved grandchildren, Isabel and Margaux Randolph, Aspen and Cole Randolph and Emilia and Matthew Zamora. Predeceased by her husband, Dr. Alan Randolph. Peggy earned her BA in Zoology from the University of California, Berkeley. She conducted research for many years in bioscience labs in California, Iowa and Florida. After her children were grown, she returned to full-time research work at the University of Arizona in the Department of Neurobiology.

In 1957, Peggy married Alan D. Randolph, a Chemical Engineering Professor. They were a strong and loving team, together raising their three children and supporting the careers of countless international students. With Alan's work, they particularly enjoyed living each summer in Los Alamos, New Mexico, traveling together internationally, and taking sabbatical leaves in Brisbane, Australia and London, England.