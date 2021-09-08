Peggy Randolph

RANDOLPH, Peggy W.
87, of Tucson, died Monday, August 30, 2021. Born March 11, 1934 in Long Beach, CA. Survived by sons and daughter, Theodore W. Randolph (Catherine) of Niwot, CO, David Randolph (LaShawn) of Lakewood, CO, and Kirsten Randolph Zamora (Luis Ernesto) of Tucson, AZ and six beloved grandchildren, Isabel and Margaux Randolph, Aspen and Cole Randolph and Emilia and Matthew Zamora. Predeceased by her husband, Dr. Alan Randolph. Peggy earned her BA in Zoology from the University of California, Berkeley. She conducted research for many years in bioscience labs in California, Iowa and Florida. After her children were grown, she returned to full-time research work at the University of Arizona in the Department of Neurobiology.
In 1957, Peggy married Alan D. Randolph, a Chemical Engineering Professor. They were a strong and loving team, together raising their three children and supporting the careers of countless international students. With Alan's work, they particularly enjoyed living each summer in Los Alamos, New Mexico, traveling together internationally, and taking sabbatical leaves in Brisbane, Australia and London, England.
Peggy was a dedicated homemaker and an amazing educator. She instilled in her family a deep appreciation of nature and culture with her boundless energy for adventure and exploration. She had a very positive outlook on life and set an example for others by always searching for thoughtful, practical solutions to problems.
After Alan passed away in 1999, Peggy remained in Tucson where she continued to live independently in the family home until she moved to Hacienda at the River in 2018. Among her many interests were sewing amazing costumes for her grandchildren, exploring the Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum, serving as a reading tutor for the Reading Seed Literacy Program, gardening, traveling and attending church. Peggy will be remembered for her deep faith in God, her sense of humor, her love of nature, books and music, and her unwavering dedication to her children and grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at Catalina Foothills Church, 2150 E. Orange Grove Rd, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at East Lawn Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to any of Peggy's favorite local charities/organizations: Gospel Rescue Mission Women's Recovery Center, Literacy Connects, or Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Rd.