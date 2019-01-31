PENIX, Clay Wallace (SMSgt Ret.)
It is with great sadness that the family of Clay Wallace Penix announces his passing after a long illness on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at the age of 86. Clay will join his wife of 45 years, Guinder Armstrong-Penix and daughter, Gwender Magee in heaven. He will be remembered by his children, Jerrilander Magee, Creda P.J. Parham (Michael) and Angela Eggleston (Marve); five grandsons, Abram, Marcus, Niles (Jesica), Wesley and Justin; his siblings, nieces, nephews and long-time companion, Helen Griffin. His Homegoing Service will be held at Grace to the Nations, 6180 E. Pima Street, Tucson, AZ, Saturday, February 2, 2019, Viewing - 1:00 p.m.; Service 2:00 p.m. Clay will be interned with his parents in Rancho Palos Verdes, California at Green Hills Memorial Park on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN 520-294-2603.