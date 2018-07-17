PEPPER, Armida L.
92, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on July 12, 2018. She was born in Tucson on March 10, 1926. Armida is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Edward F. Pepper, Sr.; seven children, Edward Pepper Jr., Daniel Pepper, Joseph Pepper, Caroline Darimont, Anna Pepper, Julie Printz and Mary Pepper; as well as ten grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 19, 2018, with a Rosary service beginning at 5:45 p.m. at ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL, 3435 N. 1st Ave., Tucson. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 20, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 601 E. Fort Lowell Road, Tucson. Committal prayers will follow with burial at Holy Hope Cemetery, Tucson. In lieu of flowers, Prayers of Peace for Armida will be appreciated. Funeral arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL,520-888-1111.