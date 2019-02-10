PERRIN, Cher Anne
69, of Iowa City, Iowa, went to rest in the Lord on January 25, 2019, at home with her son, Jason and dog, Sasha by her side. Cher was a pioneer for women working in the blue collar industries. She was one of the first female big heavy equipment mechanics working at the Anamax mine in the 1970s, and later, worked for over 25 years climbing telephone poles as a technician for Mountain Bell and Qwest. In her retirement, she gave back to the community through her volunteer work with Mobile Meals and her countless charitable donations. Cher's zest for life, sense of humor, and dedication to others touched the hearts of all who knew her. "Every day, I have a new page, I can fill with happiness." C. Perrin She was predeceased by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. W.D. Perrin and brother, Thomas Perrin. She is survived by her beloved family: son, Jason; brother, Jack; niece, Jacqualyne and nephews, Frankie, Jeremy and Jonathon. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85710. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.