Peter Appleton

APPLETON, Peter Bryce

Peter died peacefully after an extended illness, surrounded by his children on February 20, 2020. He was 76.

Born in 1943, Bryce was the first child of Francis H. Appleton III and Ariel Bryce Appleton. He grew up in Los Angeles and on ranches outside of Tucson. He followed family tradition and attended east coast schools, graduating from St. Mark's School, Yale College, University of Connecticut Law School, and Harvard Business School.

After a short career practicing law in Tucson, Bryce was drawn to the airline industry, which combined his passion for flying with his love of building teams and starting, operating, and fixing companies. Later in his career, Bryce was a consultant and coach to various corporations on strategy, leadership effectiveness, and general management.

Throughout his life, Bryce was passionate about the environment and land conservation. Bryce's parents converted their cattle ranch in Elgin into a nonprofit environmental sanctuary now known as The Appleton-Whittell Research Ranch of the Audubon Society. Bryce was active in the leadership of The Research Ranch and also contributed his time to several other non-profit organizations focused on conservation and sustainability.