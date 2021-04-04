Peter Appleton

APPLETON, Peter Bryce
Peter died peacefully after an extended illness, surrounded by his children on February 20, 2020. He was 76.
Born in 1943, Bryce was the first child of Francis H. Appleton III and Ariel Bryce Appleton. He grew up in Los Angeles and on ranches outside of Tucson. He followed family tradition and attended east coast schools, graduating from St. Mark's School, Yale College, University of Connecticut Law School, and Harvard Business School.
After a short career practicing law in Tucson, Bryce was drawn to the airline industry, which combined his passion for flying with his love of building teams and starting, operating, and fixing companies. Later in his career, Bryce was a consultant and coach to various corporations on strategy, leadership effectiveness, and general management.
Throughout his life, Bryce was passionate about the environment and land conservation. Bryce's parents converted their cattle ranch in Elgin into a nonprofit environmental sanctuary now known as The Appleton-Whittell Research Ranch of the Audubon Society. Bryce was active in the leadership of The Research Ranch and also contributed his time to several other non-profit organizations focused on conservation and sustainability.
Bryce moved around but found a home in Tucson, Crested Butte, CO, and Santa Barbara, CA. While in Tucson, Bryce was a regular on tennis courts around town and made many friends through tennis. He was most fulfilled when he was able to share his passions for sports, the outdoors, and travel with his family and his friends.
Bryce was devoted to family and delighted in reaching out to people of all walks of life.He touched many and always made people feel special and appreciated.He is deeply missed.
Survived by his daughters, Amy, Sarah with partner Nicolas Maillet; son, Nathan and wife, Heidi; brother, Marc; sisters, Lynnie and Lili; three loving grandchildren and extended family.
Donations can be made in his name to The Appleton-Whittell Research Ranch of the National Audubon Society or Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation.