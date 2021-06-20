Peter Dunn

Born in Pomona, California, Peter was intrigued by geology as a child when he received a gift of colorful rock specimens. He earned a BS in geology at Yale and an MS at Stanford. After graduate school he and Sherry set sail for Australia, where the children were born, and where Pete worked for the Bureau of Mineral Resources and Mt. Isa Mines. Back in the western U.S. and working mainly for Bear Creek, Kennecott, Quintana Minerals (for which he served for a time as Chief Geologist), and for Chevron, he also pounded on stones in South America and Asia, and toward the end of his career contracted for several other companies. Over forty years in exploration he worked in the US, Canada, Mexico, Panama, Chile, Ecuador, Australia, the Philippines, China, Mongolia, and others. Between Australian bush and heights up to 14,000 feet in the Andes, he had tales and scars from many rugged adventures. He also taught the whole family to love travel and adventure and, almost always with Sherry and the children or grandchildren when possible, visited (and sometimes lived in) a total of nearly 60 countries on five continents.