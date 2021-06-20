Peter Dunn

DUNN, Peter Graves
died at home in Tucson, March 3, 2021, age 87. He is survived by wife Sherry of 61 years; daughter Mereth Dunn Estey and sons, Chris and Ben Dunn and their partners, as well as children's children and his sister Elisabeth Morton. His brother, Matthew predeceased him.
Born in Pomona, California, Peter was intrigued by geology as a child when he received a gift of colorful rock specimens. He earned a BS in geology at Yale and an MS at Stanford. After graduate school he and Sherry set sail for Australia, where the children were born, and where Pete worked for the Bureau of Mineral Resources and Mt. Isa Mines. Back in the western U.S. and working mainly for Bear Creek, Kennecott, Quintana Minerals (for which he served for a time as Chief Geologist), and for Chevron, he also pounded on stones in South America and Asia, and toward the end of his career contracted for several other companies. Over forty years in exploration he worked in the US, Canada, Mexico, Panama, Chile, Ecuador, Australia, the Philippines, China, Mongolia, and others. Between Australian bush and heights up to 14,000 feet in the Andes, he had tales and scars from many rugged adventures. He also taught the whole family to love travel and adventure and, almost always with Sherry and the children or grandchildren when possible, visited (and sometimes lived in) a total of nearly 60 countries on five continents.
Along with co-geologist and longtime friend John Stone, Peter both wrote and frequently co-taught as a short course "Ore Reserve Estimates in the Real World," the title of which gives an idea of both the good sense and the typical whimsical wit that helped make the course both useful and popular.
In addition, Pete loved baseball. He caught for and captained the city-league baseball team "Saints" in Darwin, Australia, and cheered for the St. Louis Cardinals for nearly 80 years, saving some attention for England's soccer team the Tottenham Hotspurs. He liked Mozart and Gershwin nearly as much, but regretted not being able to play their game himself. And even above sports, rocks, music, and books, he loved his talented family more.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Apostles in Oro Valley, AZ, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Donations remembering Peter may be made to the church or to Interfaith Community Services in Tucson. Pete's lively humor will cause him to be much missed and long remembered by family and friends.