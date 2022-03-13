Peter Fasseas

Born June 10, 1939 in Chicago, Peter's formative years during the post-war era led him to attend Culver Military Academy for high school, where he learned the value of discipline and perseverance. In addition to serving in US Army Intelligence, he went on to Northwestern University for undergraduate and law school and was a lifelong Wildcat and Cubs fan.

As an attorney, he represented many hard-working small business entrepreneurs and grew frustrated by how difficult it was for them to obtain bank loans. In 1978, he and his wife, Paula, gathered a group of investors and purchased North Community Bank, a one-office bank near Wrigley Field. He began by making all the loans himself at a time when Illinois was a unit-bank state, which limited every financial institution to one location. Helping people obtain their version of the American Dream was his motivation, building small businesses and vitalizing communities. Under his leadership, Metropolitan Bank Group grew into the largest privately held bank group in Illinois, with 98 locations and 1,100 employees. In 2013, the company was recapitalized and turned into Byline Bank.