GUADAGNOLI, Peter

1955 - 2021

Peter Guadagnoli, age 65, of Tucson, AZ died March 22, 2021 at Northwest Medical Center in Tucson, AZ. A celebration of life will be held at a future date in Des Moines, IA. His body has been cremated.

Peter was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 2, 1955, the son of Lawrence Guadagnoli and Marcella Guadagnoli. Peter is preceded in death by his parents.

Peter enjoyed cooking, bowling, traveling, spirituality, and meditation.

Peter is survived by his siblings, Larry Guadagnoli of Carlisle, IA, Paul Guadagnoli of Las Vegas, NV, Michele Guadagnoli of Des Moines, IA, Lisa Guadagnoli of Des Moines, IA, and his extended family member Tom Eshelman of Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.